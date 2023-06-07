Counseling for admission in polytechnic institutes of Jharkhand from tomorrow, know when the first list will be released

The online counseling process for the first round will start from June 8 for admission in polytechnic institutes of Jharkhand. In this regard, necessary notice has been issued under the signature of Anjali Yadav, Controller of Examinations, Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board. It has been said that for admission in the first year/first semester of the academic session 2023-2024, online counseling will be organized on the basis of the result of the Polytechnic Entrance Examination-2023.

Online registration and choice filling will start from June 8. The last date is set for June 16. The seat allotment list will be released on June 22, while the provisional seat allotment letter can be downloaded from June 23 to July 1. Document verification and enrollment in related institutions will be taken during this period. The online counseling process for the second round will start from July 6, while the seat allotment list will be released on July 21.

Application for BIT Mesra Polytechnic till 22 June



University Polytechnic BIT Mesra has started the application process for Diploma in Engineering, Diploma Engineering Lateral Entry and B.Sc Medical Lab Technology courses. 10th and 12th pass students will be able to apply online till June 22 for the respective courses. The application form has been made available for the students on the website www.univpoly.bitmesra.ac.in or www.bitmesra.ac.in. As an application fee, general category students will have to pay Rs 600 and SC-ST, Divyang and OBC candidates will have to pay Rs 350.