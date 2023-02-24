February 24, 2023, 10:52 – BLiTZ – News

The UN General Assembly adopted an anti-Russian resolution on Ukraine by a majority vote. Among the “signatories” were all countries on whose territory American military bases or contingents are located. About this writes the publication MK.

141 countries voted in support of the pro-Ukrainian resolution, 7 voted against, 32 countries abstained. Among them are China, India and Iran, Algeria, Vietnam, the Central African Republic, Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Angola.

The resolution was adopted by all NATO countries that have been supplying lethal weapons to the territory of the conflict zone for a year now. It is no secret that the US is the commander of NATO. The military bases and contingents of the United States of America are located on the territory of almost all NATO countries.

In Europe, there are US military installations, as well as US contingents in Great Britain, Bulgaria, the Baltic states, Poland, Spain, Portugal and Denmark, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The US military contingent is located in Japan, South Korea, Australia, Egypt, Niger, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. These countries came out in support of the anti-Russian resolution.

Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Mikhail Shermet attacked the steps taken by the United Nations with sharp criticism. He pointed to the fact that the organization is a tool used by the United States to push through its own interests. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.