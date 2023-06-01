country first hydrogen water taxi will run in ganga will be launched on independence day rjl

Water Taxi In Varanasi: The country’s first hydrogen water taxi will be launched at Namo Ghat in Kashi on Independence Day for pollution-free water in Ganga. To facilitate the journey of devotees from Namo Ghat and Assi Ghat to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, one hydrogen water taxi each will be operated from both the ends. Hydrogen powered water taxi will cover this distance in less than half the time compared to other vessels. An electric engine has been fitted in it as an option. Stations are also being prepared at four ghats for availability of fuel. Hydrogen powered water taxi has been prepared by Waterways Authority in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. The taxi will reach Kashi in July and its operation will start for Kashi Vishwanath Dham from 15th August. For this, a final decision will be taken on the fare and fare on the basis of fuel cost. The most important thing is that the hydrogen water taxi is also being equipped with an electric motor for option. So that in the event of fuel exhaustion, it can be powered by another engine. That’s why charging points will also be made at fuel stations. Please tell here that only last month 10 water taxis have reached Varanasi from Bhavnagar in Gujarat. This includes water ambulance, hearse and vessels for passengers.