March 16 - BLiTZ. According to the Ukrainian portal "Strana", immigrants from Ukraine staged a riot in a tent city at the German airport Berlin-Tegel due to isolation restrictions. Portal writes about it <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.mk.ru/politics/2023/03/16/ukrainskie-bezhency-ustroili-bunt-v-palatochnom-gorodke-v-germanii-izza-karantina.html">"Moscow's comsomolets"</a>.

The publication contains the words of a number of migrants. So, one of them, named Lilia Bragar, noticed that it was forbidden to let someone in or to let someone in, and they intend to start vaccinating refugees at will. This time, quarantine is connected not with a coronavirus infection, but with chickenpox, which one child fell ill with.

Ukrainian refugee complains that in Germany he is fed with canned food "Putin" March 12, 2023 at 07:44

Bragar does not understand where they can get food if no one is even allowed into the store.