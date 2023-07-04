Country will achieve target of construction of 100 Sainik Schools on PPP model: Shah

New Delhi, 04 July (Hindustan Times). Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a target of opening 100 Sainik Schools in the country on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. Rapid work is being done in this direction.

Shah, on Tuesday, through virtual medium from Delhi, Motibhai R.R. Laid the foundation stone of Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School. During this, Shah said that following the call of Prime Minister Modi, Bhoomipujan of 20th Sainik School has been done here.

Shah said that this Sainik School will work to bring new light in the lives of many children with the spirit of knowledge, defence, bravery and patriotism. He said that 50 cadets have been recruited in the year 2022-23 and 55 cadets in 2023-24. He said that the children studying here with a tough routine will prepare themselves for the service of Mother India by sacrificing themselves in a yagya and will work to make India strong.

Shah said that PM Modi has not only secured and developed the country in the last 9 years as the Prime Minister of India, but has also done the work of making India proud in the world.

He said that earlier governments used to take up the responsibility of development works alone, that is why the pace of development was slow. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made efforts for the development of the country by taking along cooperative institutions, corporate class people and NGOs etc. on a large scale.