Country’s first English news anchor Gitanjali Iyer passed away when auto drivers refused to take fare

country’s first english news anchor Gitanjali Iyer passed away. Geetanjali made her mark as a famous anchor of Doordarshan.

Gitanjali Iyer joined Doordarshan in 1971. In a career of nearly 30 years of TV journalism, he received the Best Anchor Award four times.

Gitanjali Iyer was famous for her unique hairstyle along with the best anchor. The combination of saree with modern look was her distinct identity.

You can understand from one incident how Gitanjali Iyer made her identity as a news anchor. Once the auto drivers refused to take fare from him.

Gitanjali had acted along with news anchor

Along with being a famous news anchor, Geetanjil Iyer made a career in the acting world. He acted in a TV serial Khandaan. He had told in his article written in Outlook India in 2002 that after Doordarshan was nationalized and the 1982 Asian Games, he was recognized across the country. He got a lot of love from the people.