Country’s first lithium ion cell manufacturing giga factory to be set up in Gujarat

Gandhinagar / Ahmedabad, June 2 (Hindustan Times). An MoU was signed between the Gujarat government and Tata Group on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for the establishment of Lithium Ion Cell Manufacturing Gigabyte Factory. The MoU was signed by Vijay Nehra, CEO of Agartas Energy Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Group and Secretary, Science Technology, Government of Gujarat. This gigabyte factory to be set up in Gujarat will be the first such lithium ion cell manufacturing plant in the country.

Gujarat has progressed towards becoming the leader in lithium ion cell manufacturing in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of 50 per cent carbon emission free energy and 100 per cent electric vehicle usage in the country by the year 2030. In fulfilling this goal, the establishment of this Giga Factory in the Government of Gujarat is being considered as an important step. There will be an initial investment of about Rs 13,000 crore from this plant, which will start production with a capacity of 20 gigabytes. Directly and indirectly 13 thousand people will get employment opportunity through this plant.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government is committed to increasing the production of electric vehicles, increasing carbon emission free energy, green clean energy and reducing carbon emissions by reducing fossil fuel consumption. In this context, increasing the use of electric vehicles will also increase the demand for lithium ion batteries. With the establishment of this plant of Tata Group, Gujarat will become the hub of lithium ion cell manufacturing. Along with this, it will help in setting up battery manufacturing eco system in the state. Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Kailashnathan, Chief Secretary Rajkumar, Additional Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi and senior officials of Tata Group were present at the time of MoU signing.