Country’s longest double decker flyover being built in Bihar, length is 3.5 km

Chhapra. In the light of the instructions of the government, Saran district administration and landowners have solved the problem related to unsurveyed land in the construction of India’s longest and Bihar’s first double decker on the basis of mutual consent. Now the government will acquire the land of the landowners on lease to be used in double decker construction. The construction of double decker in the area whose land matter was obstructed in the court will now start. Whose payment amount will be twice the government rate fixed by the government. The decision in this regard has been taken after the meeting of land owners with DM Aman Sameer.

10 land owners had lodged objection

The land of 268 landowners, whose area is about 61 decimals, has been identified for the construction of double decker by the project engineer of Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation and the officials of the district administration. Consent letters have also been distributed to them. Out of these, 39 land owners have also given their consent after receiving the proforma of the consent letter from the administration. So far, 10 land owners have lodged objections stating irregularities in the measurement done by the department in the past.

Construction could not start due to land dispute in 900 meters

For the construction of double decker, the construction work could not be started due to land acquisition dispute in various commercial markets coming from Gandhi Chowk to bus stand. Project Engineer of State Bridge Construction Corporation Sushil Kumar said that in the light of the departmental decision to start the construction work in this area after solving the problem of land acquisition in June, work is being done on the order of the DM. So that preliminary work of piling etc. can be done for construction of double decker in commercial markets like Salempur, Mauna Chowk, Mauna Neem etc.

34 crore 83 lakh rupees will have to be paid

After the mutual consent of the land owners and the district administration, about 34 crore 83 lakh rupees will have to be paid for acquiring this entire land on continuous lease. At the same time, the cost of the existing structures of land owners in this area will also cost an estimated Rs 3 crore 87 lakh 54 thousand. It may be known that after a case was filed in this regard by Atul Kumar and others in the Patna High Court, the Patna High Court had banned the work in this area. Now after getting the consent of the land owners, the possibility of speeding up the construction of double decker has increased.

What is a project engineer

Sushil Kumar, project engineer of Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation in Chhapra, said that after the meeting of the landowners and the administration, an agreement has been reached on the payment of the land and structure of the landowners. In the light of which consent letter has been distributed to the landowners. So far 38 out of 238 land owners have given their consent letter. After this, work will be done to start the stalled work in the disputed area after completing other process of taking continuous lease.

Country’s longest extra dose cable bridge being built on river Ganga in Bihar, length is 22.76 km

a glance

Total length of double decker – 3.5 kms

Construction work was to start- from 7th June 2018

Commencement of work from January 2019

Total cost 370.6 crores

Extended last date for completion of work – February 2024

50% work completed so far

Disputed area length 900 meters

