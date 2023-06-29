Country’s second largest bone hospital being built in Bihar, many super specialty facilities will be available under one roof

Anand Tiwari, Patna. Apart from a 400-bed hospital, the construction work of a spine hospital has been started in the LNJP Bone Hospital located in Rajvanshi Nagar of the capital Patna. In such a situation, now super specialty facilities will be available to the patients in LNJP Hospital itself. In the third time, after the completion of its tender process, the construction work has been started. Rs 215 crore will be spent on its construction. The health department has given the agency a target of two years to complete the construction work.

tender drawn twice

On the other hand, if experts are to be believed, the construction work is being started about two years after the foundation stone was laid. The tender was taken out twice, but both the tenders were canceled by BMICL due to irregularities. A team of officials from BMICL and Health Department will also come on Friday to inspect the construction work.

Design of Rajvanshinagar Orthopedic Hospital

Country’s second and Bihar’s largest bone hospital

In view of the shortage of beds for orthopedic patients, the construction work of a 400-bed hospital is being done at Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan Hospital in Rajvanshi Nagar. If experts are to be believed, this will be the first bone and spine hospital in the state and the second largest in the country. There is a bigger hospital in Gurgaon with more than 400 beds, where only bone and spine treatment is available.

Design of Rajvanshinagar Orthopedic Hospital

All types of treatment under one roof, construction being done in 3,39,551 square feet

Patients will get all kinds of facilities under one roof in the new hospital. There will be provision of modular OT, CT scan, ultrasound, digital X-ray machine, MRI, mammography and modern equipment for physiotherapy such as short web diathermy, microwave diathermy etc. The building will be constructed only on the land available in the campus. The hospital will be constructed in a total of 3,39551 square feet.

what does the director say

The construction work of a new 400-bed hospital has been started. At present the work of pillar has been started. The target has also been fixed for the company doing the construction. Monitoring is being done to speed up the work. After its construction, patients will not have to wander here and there, because now all kinds of modern facilities will be available here under one roof. Everything from investigation to treatment and operation will be done free of cost. Dr. Subhash Chandra, Director, LNJP Bone Hospital.