Countrywide boil over Manipur video case, demand for hanging of accused raised on social media

Manipur After the video of two women being paraded naked in India, huge outrage is being seen across the country. This incident is being condemned from the streets to the Parliament and demands are being made to give the harshest punishment to the accused. Even in social media, people are constantly giving their feedback regarding the vandalism with women.

#Hang_Manipur_Hawans trending on Twitter

Users are continuously giving their feedback regarding Manipur on social media Twitter. #Hanging_Manipur_Hailants is trending continuously on Twitter. With this hashtag, people are demanding the hanging of the accused. Questions are also being asked to the Narendra Modi government of Manipur and the Center regarding this matter.

what is the matter

On May 4, an armed mob of about a thousand people attacked a village in Kangpokpi district and looted houses. The mob had set many houses on fire. Not only this, some people were killed and two women were paraded naked. The video of women being paraded naked surfaced after two months. After which the whole country became angry.

6 arrested so far

So far 6 people have been arrested in Manipur for making women parade naked. Among those arrested, the main accused has been identified as Heradas. While the other arrested accused include Arun Singh, Jeevan Elangbam, Tonva Singh and Yumlembam Meitei. The four accused who were earlier arrested by the police have been sent to police custody for 11 days.

Protests in Delhi, Jharkhand and Goa over Manipur violence

A large number of people demonstrated in Delhi, Jharkhand and Goa on Friday demanding an end to violence and restoration of peace in Manipur. In Delhi, workers under the leadership of All India Students Association and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan gathered at Jantar Mantar carrying placards and banners. Messages like Chief Minister Biren Singh resign and end violence in Manipur were written on these placards and banners. The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) said in a statement, while condemning the incident in the strongest terms, KYS demands the immediate resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. On the other hand, tribal organizations took out a protest march on this matter in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. Around 10 different tribal organizations took out a march from Jaipal Singh Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk, where participants raised slogans against the Center and the Manipur government for allegedly failing to stop the violence. Meanwhile, a woman in Goa got her head shaved on Friday in protest against the atrocities on women in Manipur.

Opposition to protest on Manipur issue on Monday

Amid deadlock in Parliament over the debate on the issue of Manipur violence, MPs from various opposition parties have planned a protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament premises on Monday to press for the Prime Minister’s statement on the issue in both the Houses. According to sources, leaders of various opposition parties, who have now formed the ‘India’ alliance, will meet in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and discuss their future strategy in Parliament. On Monday (July 24), after the meeting at 10 am, the leaders will protest near the Gandhi statue before entering both the Houses.

The opposition is demanding the statement of the Prime Minister regarding the Manipur issue.

The government has agreed to hold a short-term discussion on the Manipur issue with the Union Home Minister’s reply, but the opposition is demanding a statement from the prime minister first and has stuck to this demand, especially after a video of two women being paraded naked and assaulted in a village in Manipur surfaced on social media.