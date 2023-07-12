Couple commits suicide by hanging in Muzaffarpur, four-year-old son found playing near dead body

Muzaffarpur. A couple is committing suicide in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. On Wednesday morning, the dead body of the husband and wife was found hanging from the noose. The dead body of the couple has been recovered from a house near the Fardo bridge in Sadar police station area of ​​the district. In the early morning, the bodies of Vikram Kumar and his wife Shabnam Singh, residents of Lalu Chhapra of Paru police station area, were found inside the house. After getting the information about the dead body, the police reached the spot and started investigating the whole matter. Till now the reasons behind the suicide have not been revealed.

In relation to the incident, it is said that Vikram Kumar, a resident of Lalu Chhapra of Paru police station area, and his wife Shabnam Singh lived in a rented house near the Sainik Canteen near Fardo bridge of Sadar police station area. Vikram Singh used to take care of his family by doing a private job. On the other hand, the local people told that there was a dispute between the two husband and wife late in the evening regarding something. After which both of them executed this incident. After the incident, when the family opened the door of the house, the dead bodies of both husband and wife were hanging from the ceiling fan, while their four-year-old son was playing there, oblivious to the death of the parents.

The local people informed the whole matter to the Sadar police station. As soon as the information was received, the police team of Sadar police station reached the spot and started investigating the matter. At present, what is the whole matter, it will be able to come to the fore only after the police investigation. Police has taken the dead body into custody. Sadar Police Station President Satyendra Mishra said that the dead body of the couple has been recovered from a house. An innocent child has also been found. Information has been given to their relatives. Police is engaged in advance action. Dead body is being sent for postmortem. Investigation is going on on all aspects. At present there is only possibility of suicide.