Couple dies due to electrocution in Nalanda, electricity department accused of negligence

A couple and a goat died due to electrocution near Gauraiya Sthan in Janaro village of Ben police station area of ​​Nalanda district. The deceased is 65-year-old Kishori Chauhan and his wife Girja Devi, 60, residents of Janaro village. While a goat has also died.

The son of the deceased told that the parents were taking care of the family by rearing goats. On Monday morning, both of them went towards the farm with the goat. Where on Sunday night, due to the strong storm and rain, the 440 volt wire near Gauraiya Sthan had broken down and current was also flowing in it. The son of the deceased told that the goat came under the grip of the electric wire and it fell, to save which the father Kishori Paswan ran. But got electrocuted. Seeing both of them falling, mother Girja Devi ran to save her father, but she also got electrocuted, due to which all three died on the spot.

The villagers told that the electricity department was asked several times to fix the wire, but could not. The people around informed about the death of all three in the house, only then the whole incident was known. After this, the information of the incident was given to the Ben police station. As soon as the information was received, Ven police station chief Pawan Kumar reached the village with the force and took the dead body in possession and sent it to Sadar Hospital Biharsharif for postmortem.

In relation to the incident, Police Station President Pawan Kumar said that the police has started taking action by registering a UD case. Abhay Singh, the head of Akona Panchayat, reached the spot and provided an aid amount of Rs.6000 to the dependent family under Kabir Antyeshti Yojana. There was uproar in the family after this incident.

