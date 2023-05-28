Couple shot dead in Firozabad, stir due to double murder, son accused of murder

Firozabad. Big news is coming out from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. Where the bike rider couple was shot dead. The police and forensic team reached on the information of the incident took the dead body in possession and sent it to the district hospital for postmortem. Police has started investigating the incident. The charge of murder is on the son of the deceased couple. Police has started questioning some people in custody. According to the information, Rakesh (58), a resident of village Nagla Ramiya of Thana Eka area, lives with his younger son Pradeep in Nagla Kewal village of district Etah. Rakesh along with his wife Guddi (55) had come to visit the fields located in village Nagla Ramiya. After this, on Sunday, both were going back to their homes by bike. As soon as their bike reached near Hatholi village of Thana Eka area, the bike-borne assailants opened fire on the couple.

son accused of murder

During this, Rakesh and his wife Guddi died on the spot due to bullet injuries. After executing the incident, the criminals fled from the spot. When the news was received, there was a stampede in the village. After the incident, there was chaos in the area. A crowd of villagers gathered at the spot. After this people informed the police about the incident. As soon as the information was received, Additional Superintendent of Police Rural Ran Vijay Singh along with CO Jasrana, Police Station President Eka and Jasrana reached the spot with the police force. The forensic team collected evidence from the spot and took it safely with them. It is being told that the son along with his brother-in-law shot and killed the parents.

Parents lived in a rented house

Pradeep alias Situ told that his elder brother Veetu alias Yogesh and sister-in-law Rashmi used to trouble him a lot due to the greed of the land. Both of them have also occupied the house built by their father. Distressed by them, the parents started living in Etah district. Brother Vitu has committed the murder along with brother-in-law Ankit. Told that he did not like that anyone should participate in the farm. On Sunday, the parents had come to collect the money for the lease of the farm. On the other hand, Station Officer Anjeesh Kumar told that in the case of the murder of the couple, on the Tahrir of younger son Pradeep alias Situ, his elder son Yogesh alias Beetu, his wife Rashmi, Yogesh’s brother-in-law Ankit and Sushil, their friend Ravi resident Nagla Ramiya, against Thana Eka. Charges have been filed.