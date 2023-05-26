Court acquits former Jharkhand minister Bhanu Pratap Shahi in code of conduct case

Palamu, Prakash Ranjan: Former minister Bhanu Pratap Shahi appeared in the court of MP MLA’s special court Satish Kumar Munda in a case of code of conduct. After hearing the case, the court ordered him to be acquitted from the case.

It is known that on October 31, 2014, by the then Panchayat Sevak, Arangi, Mahavir Mahato of Block Sarangi, against Bhanu Pratap Shahi and Kedar Prasad, on October 31, 2014 at 8:30 pm in High School Torelwa, Government Building, using loudspeakers. A case of violation of the code of conduct was registered. It was alleged in the registered FIR that on the said date the Model Code of Conduct 2014 was imposed in the entire area. During this time the videography was done. In that the program was organized under the banner of Naujawan Sangharsh Morcha. It was alleged that no permission was taken regarding this. After hearing the case, the court ordered acquittal due to lack of evidence.

Let us tell you that after registering an FIR by the CBI in the drug scam also, the ED had registered an FIR against Bhanu Pratap Shahi on charges of money laundering. Based on the investigation conducted by the ED, the Adjudicating Authority had ordered confiscation of the property acquired in the name of Shahi and his family members. In the light of this order, the officials of the Enforcement Directorate had taken possession of the Gurgaon-based property. Before this, the property of other places including Ranchi of Shahi had also been taken into possession.

Former minister Ramchandra Sahis also acquitted in the code of conduct case

Here, Judge Rishi Kumar of the MP-MLA Special Court in Chaibasa on Friday acquitted former minister cum AJSU Party’s Principal General Secretary Ramchandra Sahis in the absence of evidence. During the 2019 Vidhan Sabha elections, a case of violation of code of conduct was registered against the former minister at Bishtupur police station. West Singhbhum district AJSU leaders welcomed former minister Ramchandra Sahis outside the Chaibasa court premises after his acquittal. Ramchandra Sahis said that everyone should respect the court. They do too. The country’s judicial process is the world’s highest judicial process, there is a little delay in it, but justice is definitely achieved. He also believed that justice would be done. West Singhbhum District Executive President Sujit Giri, Central Secretary Siddharth Mahato, Mangal Soren, Sunny Lohar, Raju Prasad, Veer Karuan, Shekhar Sahis, Rahul Prasad and others were present to welcome Mr. Sahis.