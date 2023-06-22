Court acquitted former Jharkhand minister Bhanu Pratap Shahi in SC ST case

The court of District Judge No. (2) Vinod Kumar Singh at Medininagar, Palamu, in a pending case of ST SC, former minister cum present MLA of Bhavnathpur Bhanu Pratap Shahi Passed the order to release for lack of evidence. Apart from Bhanu Pratap Shahi, the court passed an order to release three other accused in this case. During the hearing, Bhanu Pratap Shahi appeared along with his advocates SSP Dev, Rakesh Pratap Dev and Prayag Kumar Sahu. In this regard, advocate SSP Dev told that along with the case of ST SC, the case of 27 Arms Act was also involved in this case.

what is the whole matter

In relation to the matter, an FIR was lodged in Meral police station by the then Assistant Block Officer (BCEO) Vishwanath Ram of Ramuna block in connection with the incident on August 12, 2006 at 6:30. It was alleged in the registered FIR that the informant was standing near the Ramna bus stand. Meanwhile, some people came with the information that the MLA had remembered him. The informer says that he told the visitor that he would come in a while. Chuckie has just left for office work. It is the allegation of the informant that it was told by the people present that you stay here, Mr. MLA is coming.

Further, the informant alleges that only a few minutes after that, the MLA came there in a car with four to five people and, using casteist words, asked why he was not doing his man’s work. It is alleged that tu tu main main and scuffle took place on this matter and the informant alleged that the sign was made on a plain paper. Along with this, the accused of causing injury by hitting with the butt of the pistol was planted by the informer. While hearing the case, the court has ordered acquittal due to lack of evidence.

Court acquits former Jharkhand minister Bhanu Pratap Shahi in model code of conduct case Pratap Shahi