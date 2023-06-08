Court allows Misa Bharti to go abroad, will go to Thailand for summer vacation with husband and children

Patna. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti has been allowed to go abroad. Misa Bharti, an accused in the land-for-job case, had sought permission from the court to go abroad. On Thursday, Rouse Avenue Court allowed Misa Bharti to travel abroad. He has been allowed to go abroad from June 20 to July 20. After getting permission from the court to go abroad, she will now go to Thailand for summer holidays with her husband and children.

Got permission to go to Thailand

In the Rouse Avenue Court, Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar had applied for permission to go abroad. Both had filed a petition in the court of Special CBI Judge Blitz Nagpal for permission to travel abroad. Misa Bharti has informed the court about her foreign tour. ED and CBI investigation is going on against RJD’s Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh. ED had seized some benami property and passport. Both husband and wife had appealed to the court for passports. He had told the court that he wanted to go to Thailand with the children for the summer holidays. After this, the court allowed him to go to Thailand.

Lalu, Rabri and Misa are on bail

In the Land for Job case, Lalu Yadav, Rabri and Misa Bharti were granted bail by the court on March 15 on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. Prior to this, on March 6, the CBI team interrogated Rabri Devi at Lalu Yadav’s Patna residence. After this, on March 10, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the house of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family members and relatives in the case.