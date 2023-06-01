Court angry with slow investigation in land-for-job case, CBI reprimanded for seeking time

Patna. Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday reprimanded the CBI in the land-for-job case and asked it to speed up the sluggish investigation. In today’s hearing of the case, the family members of Lalu Yadav appeared in the court. Lalu’s daughter and MP Misa Bharti appeared. During the hearing, the CBI told the court that the investigation is going on in this matter. Some new facts have to be included. So some time should be given. On this, the court has given time till July 12 to file the charge sheet. The next hearing of the case will be on July 12.

Charge sheet filed against 14 people

In this case, in October 2022, the CBI filed a charge sheet against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and 14 people. Apart from Rabri Devi, charge sheets have been filed against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his two daughters (Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav) and 12 other people in this case. The CBI has already questioned several members of the Lalu Yadav family in the land-for-job case. However, the CBI is still preparing to include some new facts in the charge sheet.

According to the charge sheet, Lalu gave jobs to 12 people in Group D without any advertisement. Instead of this, the land of the applicants was written. The total area of ​​the land is about 1,05,292 square feet. According to sources, during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure as Railway Minister, the applicants were first given temporary jobs. During this, when the land deal was confirmed, then the job was made permanent. Regarding this, in the hearing held in the court on Thursday, the CBI demanded some more time.