Court orders Teesta Setalvad to surrender

Ahmedabad, 1 July (Hindustan Times). The Gujarat High Court has rejected Teesta Setalvad’s regular bail plea. On Saturday, the court observed in the case that considering the seriousness of the case, bail cannot be granted. Teesta should cooperate in the investigation of the case and the chargeframe. The court has issued an order to surrender immediately along with canceling the bail plea. Teesta is accused of tampering with evidence and training witnesses in a case related to the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

Teesta Setalvad had filed a petition for regular bail in the Gujarat High Court, it was heard on Saturday. After Judge Nirjal Desai passed the order on Setalvad’s bail plea, senior advocate Mihir Thakor sought a stay of the court’s order for 30 days. But, Judge Desai turned down this request as well. The High Court also turned down Teesta’s lawyer’s demand to stay the decision pending an appeal to the Supreme Court. Apart from this, the court ordered Teesta to cooperate in the case going on in the sessions court.

Till now she was evading arrest due to the time gap bail granted to Setalvad by the Supreme Court in September, 2022. Thereafter, he was released from judicial custody. The Supreme Court, while hearing the application of Zakia Jafri challenging the SIT report giving a clean chit to the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, had said that Teesta Setalvad was busy in proving her selfishness. The court also noted the filing of false affidavits by Sanjeev Bhatt and RB Sreekumar.