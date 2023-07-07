Court to hear next week petition related to IT amendment rules related to online gaming

The Delhi High Court said it will hear next week a petition challenging the constitutional and legislative validity of the Information Technology Amendment Rules, 2023 relating to online gaming. A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjiv Narula asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma to assist the court in the matter. The bench listed the matter for consideration on July 13.

Gives special rights to make laws on gambling and betting

The petition states that under this rule, a framework has been sought to regulate online gaming, including online real money games, by classifying them as intermediaries under the Information Technology Act, 2000. The PIL filed by Social Organization for Creating Humanity (SOCH), a non-governmental organization (NGO), has said that the Information Technology Amendment Rules are beyond the legislative power of the central government and the Constitution gives exclusive powers to states to make laws on gambling and betting .

Central or State laws to be followed

The petitioner NGO was represented by advocate Akshat Gupta. The petition, filed through advocate Sakshi Tikmani, said several states have already enacted their own laws related to online gaming and gambling, with some states completely banning such activity. Whereas, some states have regulated some online gaming and games. It added, the enforcement of central government regulations has led to confusion regarding rules related to online gaming and currently, there is no clarity as to whether central or state laws with respect to online gaming are to be followed. should go or not.