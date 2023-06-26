Cow suddenly came on the track of Vande Bharat Express, driver had to apply emergency brake, know what happened then?

On Monday, the Vande Bharat Express going from Patna to Ranchi for the inauguration on 27th June had to be stopped due to the arrival of a cow on the track. As soon as the train moved ahead of Durgi cave via Barkakana, suddenly a cow came on the track. Loco pilot applied emergency brake after seeing the cow. It is known that on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vande Bharat train from Bhopal by showing the green flag in a virtual way. The opening ceremony will be held in Ranchi.

Railway employees ran on the track to drive away the train stop cow

When the cow came on the track, the driver first applied the emergency brake. The cow did not leave the track even after the train slowed down and the horn was sounded. The cow ran the Vande Bharat Express back and forth for about two km. At that time the speed of the train was 10 to 15 km per hour. In the end, the loco pilot stopped the train and more than four employees got down and drove the cow away. After this the train left for Ranchi.

Train opened at 4:15 am, reached Ranchi at 10:15 am

On Monday, the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat train left from platform number 10 at 4:15 am. However, it reached Ranchi at 10:15 in 6 hours on its scheduled time. The maximum speed of the train was 130 kmph.

Vande Bharat will stop at only five stations, not Jehanabad

Vande Bharat train will no longer stop at Jehanabad station. Instead of six, now it will stop at only 5 stations. Now this train will stop at Gaya, Koderma, Barkakana, Hazaribagh and Mesra between Patna and Ranchi. Stoppage time has been fixed at all these stations.