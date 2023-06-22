Cowin Portal Data Leak: Bihar youth arrested in Covit data leak case, information was shared on Telegram

Cowin Portal Data Leak: Delhi Police Special Cell in alleged data leak case on Covin Portal IFFSO Big action has been taken by the unit. It is being told that the team has registered an FIR in the matter. Along with this, one person has also been arrested from Bihar. The arrested youth is alleged to have put the data of the Covin portal on Telegram. After this, the police started searching for the accused. According to media reports, the mother of the accused, who was caught by the police, works as a health worker in Bihar. Police suspect that the accused, with the help of his mother, stole Covin’s data and shared it on Telegram.

Information from Aadhaar to passport is claimed to be public

It is being told that regarding the Covin data leak, it is being claimed that personal information of a large number of people has become public in this. Actually, a government portal Covin was created by the government regarding Covid. Important information like people’s Aadhaar details, passport and PAN card numbers were leaked in this. The leak report was first published by Malayala Manorama. After this, there was a fierce ruckus. In such a situation, the investigation of the whole matter was started by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. After which one person has been arrested.

Old data surfaced: Government

After the uproar in the Covin data leak case, a statement was also issued by the government. The government said that people’s data on Covin is completely secure. Data is not leaked from this. Covin is completely safe. The data that has been leaked is old. Please inform that a report was also sought from the Ministry of Health in the matter.

