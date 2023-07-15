CPI and bus workers gherao Ranchi Municipal Corporation, city administrator has given July 17 time for meeting

Ranchi: CPI and Jawaharlal Nehru Bus Service employees jointly protested against the siege of Ranchi Municipal Corporation regarding 8-point demands. Before the gherao, all the employees and workers gathered at the CPI state office at Albert Ekka Chowk. After this, a procession was taken out from the state office at 11 am under the leadership of District Secretary Ajay Kumar Singh, Patron Imtiaz Ahmed Khan, President Neeraj Singh and Surendranath Dixit. The procession proceeded towards Ranchi Municipal Corporation via Main Road Shaheed Chowk. The gate of the corporation was kept jammed for a long time. After this, he was given the time of July 17 to meet the city administrator.

Gate of Municipal Corporation jammed, got appointment time

In support of their demands, all the workers and bus workers involved in the procession were walking while raising slogans. Workers of the world should unite and will continue to fight for their rights, reached the main gate of Ranchi Municipal Corporation raising the slogan and after going there completely jammed the Municipal Corporation gate for 3 hours and locked the gate. Due to this, the employees of the Municipal Corporation or the common people were not able to go inside. The functioning of Ranchi Municipal Corporation had come to a complete standstill. Both the gates were closed. The workers expressed their indignation for not being sure of the time to meet the corporation administrator, then the city administration fixed the time to meet the delegation on July 17. After this the gherao program was postponed.

these are the demands

The following demands were put before the Municipal Corporation during the gherao. In this, the municipal commissioner should get the verification of the employees working from 2010 to 15th July under his supervision. The Government of Jharkhand should run the services of Jawaharlal Nehru’s Ranchi Municipal Corporation according to the complete rules and regulations. Set fare on all buses. Rate charts should be put up and tickets should be made available. Women employees should be ensured on women buses. Salary of all the employees should be paid into the bank account. If any nodal agency takes the tender, then it should be clear in the tender that it will be necessary to take all the employees who are working by bus till July 15, 2023. Before taking out its tender, take out the tender by including these employees in the tender. All the employees working in the Corporation for a long time, who have been working for more than 3 years, should be transferred.

They were involved in the protest

Prominent in the protest were Simran Minz, Kiran Kumari, Monika Kumari, Durga Kumari, Chandni Kumari, Sonali Kumari, Seema Kumari, Pramila Kumari, Sunita Toppo, Asima Minz, Priyanka, Alice Mamta Kumari, Rajni Kispotta, Manvil Kujur, Roshan Linda , Sanjay Kispotta, Mo Imtiaz, Sakir Qureshi, Wahab Khan, Amir Raine, Amravati Devi, RJD’s Rajesh Yadav, Vinay Ojha, Patron Jeet Bhai, Dharamveer Singh, social worker Ajay Chowdhary, Nago Chowdhary, Saheb Ram Bhokta, Niranjan Bharti including a large number People participated in

