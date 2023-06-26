CPIM leader Mo Salim lashed out at Mamta Banerjee government on the pretext of West Bengal Panchayat elections, said this

Burdwan / Panagarh, Mukesh Tiwari: The government of Maa-Mati-Manush, which was once made to sit on the heads of the people of the state, the same government of Maa-Mati-Manush has established an empire of loot and corruption during its rule of 11 years. CPIM State Secretary Mohammad Salim said these things. He was addressing a public meeting organized at Kusum village bus stand in Manteshwar of East Burdwan district on Monday. He said that the police is working at the behest of Trinamool. The poor are not getting their rights. Unemployment is increasing day by day. The development of rural areas has stopped. This time the people of the state will bring change again in the panchayat elections.

Change will be seen in Panchayat elections

CPIM State Secretary Mohammad Salim said that the way Trinamool leaders and ministers looted and distributed the money meant for various schemes to the poor. Never seen this type of condition before. The poor are not getting their rights. Unemployment is increasing day by day. The development of rural areas has stopped. This time the people of the state will bring change again in the panchayat elections.

West Bengal Panchayat Elections: Why did TMC MP Shatabdi Rai lose her temper in Gangpur village?

Development of villages has stopped

CPIM leader Mohammad Salim said that a situation of anarchy has prevailed in the entire state. Dictatorship rule is going on. Coal, sand, stone, cattle are being smuggled openly. The police has remained mute spectator. Police is working at the behest of Trinamool. The poor are not getting their rights. Unemployment is increasing day by day. The development of rural areas has stopped. This time the people of the state will bring change again in the panchayat elections. The public meeting was presided over by the secretary of the party’s Manteshwar area committee, Usman Gani Sarkar.

Opposition unity will be seen in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections! There are many challenges in West Bengal, UP-Punjab