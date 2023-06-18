Crack in Agra Fort’s Diwan-e-Aam due to music, ASI could not even inform Delhi in four months

Lucknow . Diwan-e-Aam, the Great Hall of Agra Fort, where a cultural program of “Tej Sangeet” was organized for the G-20 guests on 11 February, was partially closed for tourists after deep cracks in the ceiling Was. In the last four months, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has not taken any action to repair the damages caused to the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

No loss report was sent to Delhi Headquarters

Times of India has revealed this through an RTI. It is learned that the office of the Superintending Archaeologist, Agra Circle of ASI has not sent any report of damage in Agra Fort to Delhi Headquarters. No reason has been recorded as to why the fort suffered damage in the last four months. In response to an RTI query for information related to damage to Agra Fort from February 1, 2023, ASI’s Central Public Information Officer Mahesh Chand Meena claimed on May 30, “The question is not clear” Rajkumar Patel informed on 16 June, “There has been no correspondence. So the question does not arise.”

2 to 6 mm wide cracks from the sound of music

According to sources, 2 mm to 6 mm wide cracks on the ceiling of Diwan-e-Aam could be due to loud music played during the cultural program organized in the fort. On February 19, another big program was organized in Diwan-e-Aam as the birth anniversary of Shivaji. More than 70 artistes performed on Maharashtrian culture and the era of the 17th century Maratha ruler. The ASI had earlier denied permission for the event.

Barricading of the damaged part of the monument

After cracks appeared in the cell of Diwan-e-Aam, the ASI had barricaded the damaged portion of the monument as a precautionary measure, so that tourists would not be harmed. Tell-tale glasses are also being used to measure crack width variation. An ASI employee confirmed that some tell-tale glasses have broken and fallen in the past four months, indicating widening cracks. Superintending archaeologist Rajkumar Patel said, “The assessment of cracks in Diwan-i-Aam has been completed. The whole matter has been discussed with the concerned authorities. Necessary conservation work will be done soon.”