Crack in opposition’s ‘INDIA’! Arvind Kejriwal’s party ‘AAP’ – will field candidates on all seats in MP

Assembly elections are going to be held in Madhya Pradesh this year. BJP and Congress have started preparing for this. Meanwhile, news is coming that Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which attended the opposition meeting recently, will field its candidates in all the seats in Madhya Pradesh. In this regard, AAP’s in-charge BS Joon said on Sunday that his party will contest all 230 seats in the state assembly elections to be held later this year and soon the list of candidates will be released by us.

BS June gave the above information by holding a press conference. He said that the Aam Aadmi Party in Madhya Pradesh is busy preparing for the elections with full promptness. We will contest and win the elections on all the 230 assembly seats in the state. The process of candidate selection is going on. Soon the list of the names of the candidates will also be released. Only survey will be the criteria for ticket selection in candidate selection. We are taking out ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in every district of Madhya Pradesh, which will end on August 4.

Education, health, electricity, water facilities will be provided in Madhya Pradesh

Further, AAP’s in-charge BS Joon claimed that during the ‘Parivartan Yatra’ people are showing a connection towards Aam Aadmi Party and we are getting immense public support. He said that the public wants an alternative to BJP and Congress in Madhya Pradesh and is seeing ‘AAP’ as its alternative. AAP’s MLA from Delhi Joon said that in Madhya Pradesh we will contest elections on the issues of electricity, water, education, health and corruption. He claimed that the people of Madhya Pradesh are with AAP and the party will form the government in Madhya Pradesh. After the formation of the government, like Delhi, we will provide education, health, electricity and water facilities to the people in Madhya Pradesh.

Anarchy all around in Madhya Pradesh

Attacking the BJP government of Madhya Pradesh, he said that there is anarchy all around in Madhya Pradesh. Every day new cases of corruption are being revealed in the state. Joon said that “Scam in children’s dress, scam in nutritional food, scam in Mahakal Public Works, scam in Patwari recruitment exam…. Madhya Pradesh has become a state of scams under BJP rule.” June alleged that “law and order is completely over in Madhya Pradesh. The government has lost control over the officers and administrative machinery.

Arvind Kejriwal’s promise from Madhya Pradesh

Let us tell you that in the first week of July, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) patron Arvind Kejriwal addressed a public meeting in Gwalior, the home district of Union Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. In this, he had made six promises to the people of Madhya Pradesh. While blowing the election bugle in Chambal division of Gwalior, Arvind Kejriwal had said during his address that the people here are very much troubled by corruption. The most expensive electricity in the country is available only in Madhya Pradesh. He said that I make six promises to the people of Madhya Pradesh. If our government is formed here, the people of Madhya Pradesh will get free electricity, free water, free education, free medical facilities, free travel facilities for women and free pilgrimage for the elderly.

FIGHT BETWEEN NDA AND ‘INDIA’

Aam Aadmi Party leader and convenor Arvind Kejriwal was also present in the opposition meeting in Bengaluru. After this meeting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said that many good things have come out of the meeting. Our fight is against BJP’s ideology and their thinking. There is unemployment in the country, the entire wealth of the country is going in the hands of the selected people, we are opposing it. During the meeting also it was discussed that between whom the fight is on. The fight is not between the ruling and the opposition. It stands for the voice of the country, hence this name has been chosen. Further, the Congress leader said that this fight is between NDA and ‘INDIA’. In such a situation, we all will work together and fight this battle.

