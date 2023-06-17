Crackdown on liquor smugglers from other states in Bihar, more than 38000 people arrested in May

The crackdown of the Bihar Police has increased on those who smuggle liquor from other states into Bihar. This was the reason that in the month of May alone, the Prohibition Unit of Bihar Police seized 1.05 lakh liters of foreign liquor from 23 trucks. This month, the Bihar Police and the Prohibition Department seized a total of 4.56 lakh bulk liters of liquor, while arresting more than 38,000 people.

Three trucks of liquor recovered in Jehanabad in one day

On May 22, on the basis of secret information, the Prohibition Unit of Bihar Police seized three trucks simultaneously from Tehta OP police station area of ​​Jehanabad. 14281 liters of foreign liquor was brought in these trucks. Along with Jehanabad, three trucks each of liquor were seized in Vaishali, Aurangabad, Patna and Gaya this month. These trucks were brought from other states including Haryana, UP and Jharkhand. Apart from these, two trucks each in Arwal, Madhubani and Sitamarhi, while one truck each in West Champaran and Muzaffarpur were seized. On the basis of the seized trucks, the Prohibition Unit of the Bihar Police is conducting raids to nab the mafias associated with them in Bihar and other states.

Prohibition Department’s increased action against police

Bihar police used to be far ahead in the matter of action after prohibition was implemented, but now prohibition has gone ahead in this. From raids against liquor in the month of May to registration of cases and arrests, the Prohibition Department remained far ahead of the Bihar Police. This has become possible due to the increase in the scope of the Prohibition Department. However, in the case of confiscation of liquor and vehicles, the police is still ahead of the Prohibition Department.

Action of Bihar Police and Prohibition Department in the month of May

Raid: 1.44 Lakh (Prohibition 72349, Bihar Police 71654)

Charges filed: 19238 (Prohibition 12044, Bihar Police 7194)

arrest : 38100 (Prohibition 24480, Bihar Police 13620)

Liquor seizure : 4.56 lakh bulk liters (Prohibition 1.36 lakh bulk liters, Bihar Police 3.20 lakh bulk liters)

vehicle impound : 1616 (Prohibition 475, Bihar Police 1141)