Crazy daughter beat her parents to death in Bhagalpur, villagers caught hold of her and handed her over to the police

An incident embarrassing the mother-daughter relationship has happened in Kushahapur village of Sanokhar police station area of ​​Bhagalpur. A crazy daughter has beaten the parents sleeping on the cot to death with the paws of the cot. At the same time, when her younger brother Shahwaz came in front of her to save mother Naseema Khatoon (55) and father Samshudi (60), the girl started attacking him too. The brother was injured in the attack and somehow saved his life by running away. On information Sanokhar police station chief Rantej Bharti reached the spot with the team force and after investigating the matter sent the dead bodies of both to Bhagalpur for postmortem. This incident has spread sensation in the area.

According to the villagers, Naseema Khatoon, husband Samshudin, a daughter and a son lived in the house. Two sons work outside the house. Two daughters are married. Everyone in the house slept on Saturday night. Then at one o’clock in the night, the younger son Shahwaz started making noise in an injured condition that my sister was beating my parents with the feet of the cot. By the time the villagers reached his house, the parents had died.

The villagers held the eccentric daughter Saidi Khatoon and informed the police about it. The police arrived and arrested the daughter who was the murderer of the parents. According to the villagers, Saidi Khatoon’s parents got her married twice, but she could not settle down. Saidi Khatoon used to get intoxicated with Gul. His mental balance had deteriorated due to always being drunk. De-addiction medicine is also going on, but was not getting well.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, there was panic in the area and the police administration. On information, Kahalgaon DSP Shivanand Singh reached the spot and talked to the relatives of the deceased. After taking stock of the incident, necessary instructions were given to the concerned police officer.

