Creating disruption and disturbances is against democratic values: Vice President

New Delhi, 23 July (Hindustan Times). Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday emphasized that democracy is all about dialogue, discussion, deliberation and debate. Creating disruption and disturbance is contrary to democratic values. Expressing his pain and concern, he said that “unrest has been weaponized in the temples of democracy, when they should be working round the clock to ensure justice to the people at large.”

Addressing the Centenary Year Convocation of Jamia Millia Islamia at Vigyan Bhawan on Sunday, the Vice President underlined that dissent is a natural part of the democratic process, but turning dissent into enmity is nothing short of anathema to democracy. While warning that protest should not turn into retaliation. Dhankhar said dialogue and discussion is the only way forward. He said that India today is among the “top five” economies of the world. With this remarkable growth are bound to come challenges. Your progress may not be liked by everyone.

“There are some dangerous forces who have sinister intentions to tarnish and malign the story of your institutions and development,” he said, exhorting the youth to take initiative and neutralize such forces. Referring to some foreign universities, the Vice President said they were promoting anti-India propaganda. Such institutions also use our students and faculty members for their own narrow agenda. He asked the students to be inquisitive and focus on objectivity while dealing with such situations.

Congratulating all the passing out students on entering a new phase in their lives, the Vice President stressed the need for students to become innovators and entrepreneurs so that our young students emerge as job creators rather than job seekers.