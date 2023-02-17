Creepy Cheburashka was removed from the sewers of St. Petersburg, which he clogged – News

February 17, 2023, 16:33 – BLiTZ – News

In the northern capital, Cheburashka caused a clogged sewer. This information was shared by the State Unitary Enterprise Vodokanal of St. Petersburg.

Representatives of the organization said that they can no longer be amazed by the concentration of garbage, rags and wet wipes, stubbornly thrown into the sewer by Russians, despite all insistence. But on Friday, during the preventive flushing of sewerage networks in the Central District, a soft toy was found. How Cheburashka ended up there, history is silent.

“It was decided to wash the poor guy and put him in the exhibition “Our sailors” at the South-Western sewage treatment plant, where the most unexpected items are collected that workers catch in sewer networks or find on grates of pumping stations in St. Petersburg,” the statement said, which was posted in the Telegram channel of the State Unitary Enterprise Vodokanal of St. Petersburg. PHOTO: VODOKANAL ST. PETERSBURG

Residents were asked not to replenish the exposition. The organization issued a warning that even small-sized debris that got into the sewer can provoke flooding of basements, yards, as well as sewage outflow into the streets of St. Petersburg.

