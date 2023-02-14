Criminal case on underground casino in Kerch brought to court

In Kerch, the prosecutor’s office brought to court a criminal case against two organizers of an underground casino and their six accomplices. About this on Tuesday, February 14, writes IA “Kryminform” with reference to the senior assistant to the prosecutor of Crimea Daria Biryuk.

It is noted that the defendants in the case earned more than 5 million rubles from illegal activities.

“Since the end of 2020, the defendants, knowing that gambling is prohibited in the city, have placed gaming equipment in four rooms where they organized gambling,” said Biryuk.

All equipment was seized, she said.

The clubs moved from one room to another in order not to be noticed, the regional department of the Investigative Committee reported.

The illegal activities of the group were identified and stopped in January 2022 by operational officers of the FSB of Russia in the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol.

In April of this year, a criminal case was opened in Engels, Saratov Region, on the fact of illegal organization of gambling. According to the investigation, the underground casino has been operating since January 2022 in one of the private houses. The police and a special rapid response unit stopped the illegal activities. A 45-year-old local resident was detained on suspicion of committing a crime.

