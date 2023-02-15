Criminal grain deal led to the undermining of the Crimean bridge – News

February 15, 2023, 13:29 – BLiTZ – News An ultra-destructive earthquake in Turkey has a negative impact on the reputation of the incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He was accused of being unable to protect his own citizens, because about 70 countries of the world provide assistance to Turkey, including even Armenia, Greece and Sweden, which have recently been hostile. In addition, the head of state is accused of corruption, as a result of which houses were built of poor quality and eventually collapsed. The opposition is already activating in Turkey, and the upcoming presidential elections may take place in a fierce struggle.

What will happen to relations between Russia and Turkey if the owner of Ankara changes? What will be the fate of the “grain deal”? Turkey will continue to bend its line, manipulating both the West and the East, or will the new government definitely choose a side? Political scientist, orientalist, candidate of economic sciences, professor Yevgeny Satanovsky shared his opinion with the BLiTZ.

“The prospects for a “grain deal” do not bother me at all. This murky speculation, in principle, should never have existed. It should not exist even now, ”the political scientist printed.

According to the professor, the “grain deal” should worry those who coordinated and signed it from the Russian oligarchy and officials associated with it. He called it a crime that directly led to the blowing up of the Crimean bridge.

“It’s impossible to make candy out of shit, regardless of who does it. Making a deal with the enemy in time of war is a crime. A deal that unblocks the Black Sea ports of a state at war with you for the delivery of ammunition and military equipment there and the removal of terrorists from there, who then climb with explosives on the Crimean bridge, is a crime. I don’t consider the “grain deal” to be anything other than a crime,” Satanovsky snapped.

As for the very possibility of a change of power in Turkey, the professor argues that now everything is possible in this world, and the question is not what is possible, but what will happen after that. Satanovsky is confident that Turkey in its current form will cease to exist after Erdogan’s departure.

Earlier, Yevgeny Satanovsky, in an interview with the BLiTZ, said that Turkey would not be without Erdogan.

