Criminals ambushed father and son in Saharsa, one died, case registered

Sarhasa: Advocate Amar Ranjan, a resident of Bariyahi Bazar, has registered a case in the Sadar police station for ambushing his brother and father. He said that on June 29, his brother Neeraj Kumar and his father Balmukund Prasad Gupta were going to their home Bariyahi Bazar at around eight o’clock in the night after having a feast near Masomat Pokhar on Bangaon Road. As soon as he reached the Uchahi Nagar turn ahead of the Refugee Colony, the people who had ambushed him from the east hit him from behind with a motorcycle. Along with this, with the intention of killing Neeraj, he was attacked with an iron rod. Due to which he got badly injured.

Criminals fled leaving the bike

In the injured condition, he was making another attack that when the father tried to stop him, he hit his mouth and right ribcage with a rod. On seeing the people arriving after the attack, the named criminals left the bike and ran away. With the help of the local people, father and brother were taken to the nearest hospital. Where brother Neeraj was referred to Patna after seeing his critical condition after primary treatment. Where he died on the way. He said that his elder brother had executed the incident by hatching a conspiracy out of greed in a property dispute. He has demanded appropriate legal action.

Saharsa registered a case for bike theft

Ranjay Kumar Yadav, a resident of Bishanpur of Sonbarsa Court OP area, has registered a case in the Sadar police station regarding the theft of a motorcycle from the door of the house. He said that the motorcycle number BR 19 M 5148, whose key was kept in the pocket of the pants of Sushil Mukhiya, a resident of Naharwar, Mahishi police station area, took out the motorcycle and went away with the motorcycle. Honor book, driving license, Aadhaar card, all the documents of the vehicle were in the trunk of the motorcycle. Which has not been found even after a lot of research. He has demanded legal action against the nominated person.

