Criminals are not even leaving leaders in Patna, posing as policemen and absconding with JDU leader’s bracelet and two rings

Miscreants tricked JDU leader Krishna Prasad Singh, who lives in Anandpuri of Shrikrishnapuri police station of Patna, by posing as a policeman and fled with a bracelet, a diamond ring and an emerald ring worth about four lakh rupees. This incident happened with him at Nageshwar Colony at 10:45 am on July 7.

Absconded with bracelet and two rings

Krishna Prasad Singh had gone from his home to worship at the Mahadev Temple located in Nageshwar Colony. After this, he was returning home on foot, during which two bike riders reached near the Advance Diagnosis Center. Those people stopped Krishna Prasad Singh and told that they are the police. You are showing gold bracelet and ring, open them immediately and keep them in your hand. After this, he took out his gold bracelet, diamond ring and emerald ring from his finger and kept it in his hand. Meanwhile, the miscreants snatched the bracelet and ring from him in one fell swoop and fled towards the Gold Gym street.

Both the miscreants were 35 to 40 years old

The age of both the miscreants was around 35 to 40 years. Krishna Prasad Singh has registered a case in this regard at the Buddha Colony police station. The police have scanned the CCTV camera footage around the spot and are trying to nab the miscreants.

Gold chain worth Rs 1.25 lakh snatched from woman

Here, in another case, bike-borne miscreants snatched a 22-gram gold chain worth Rs 1.25 lakh from Mahila Ekta near Aditya Physics Classes in Boring Road, Rajesh Path, Srikrishnapuri police station, and fled. This incident took place on July 6 at 6.15 pm. The woman lives with her husband Ravishekhar by taking a rented flat in the same street.

The woman had gone for a walk in the evening

It is said that the woman had gone out for a walk in her street in the evening. As soon as she reached near Aditya Physics Classes of Rajesh Path, two bike-borne miscreants arrived from behind her and snatched the gold chain in one fell swoop and fled. One miscreant was wearing a blue T-shirt. Ekta informed the Srikrishnapuri police about the incident.

Two miscreants seen in CCTV

After this, the police registered the case and searched the CCTV camera footage around the spot. In which the picture of two miscreants has come to the fore. Although the picture is not clear. It may be noted that the SSP has recently directed all DSPs and SHOs to keep special vigil in their respective areas from 5 am to 8 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm.

