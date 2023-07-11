Criminals did aerial firing in Deoghar’s Shravani fair, panic among people

Deoghar News: About 10,000 policemen, including officials, are on duty in Deoghar regarding the Shravani Mela, yet the audacity of the criminals has increased so much that the congested dormitories adjacent to Shivganga are leaving freely by firing in the air. Not only this, for about 15 minutes, six criminal youths who reached the illegal auto stop near the hostel on two bikes created a ruckus. During that time, the youths also had a fight with a youth named Rohan Kunjilwar. After this, they started walking after firing two to three rounds in the air. There is panic in the entire area since the incident.

According to information, the incident took place in Dormitory Street. illegal auto parking The talk of execution to establish supremacy is coming to the fore. Police has received information about the names of three youths Ankush, Sonu Falahari and Deepak who were involved in the incident. The police is engaged in identifying the other accomplices of these three. As soon as the information about the incident was received, city police station in-charge Vikram Pratap Singh, SI Chandan Dubey, SI Kumar Abhishek, SI Subhash Chandra Pramanik, SI Suman Kumar reached the spot with police forces. Police recovered two shells from the spot. On the other hand, after bringing Rohan to the police station, inquired about the incident. After this, the police is busy in raiding in search of the accused involved in the incident.

Rohan told the police that Ankush hit him with the butt of the pistol and injured him. On the other hand, Sonu Falahari opened fire to spread panic and fled from the spot. Police is telling that there is a deadlock going on between Baba Parihast and Ashish Mishra gang to establish supremacy over recovery from illegal auto stop. In this sequence, the matter of firing in the air by the operatives of Ashish Mishra gang has come to the fore.

says sp

Deoghar SP Subhash Chandra Jat said that there is a deadlock between Baba Parihast and Ashish Mishra gangs to establish supremacy over extortion recovery. In this sequence, firing was done by the boys of Ashish gang. The criminals involved in the incident have been identified by the police. Raids are being conducted to arrest him. The criminals involved in the incident will be arrested soon.