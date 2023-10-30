Criminals find Canada as safe haven

Although Canada boasts of being a country that gives special emphasize on rule of law, hundreds of criminals and terrorists are finding the country as safe haven while there are serious allegations against a very large number of Canadian citizen and permanent residents of their involvement in criminal and terrorist activities as well deceiving innocent people in various countries by luring them into “marriage for cash” trap.

On October 10, 2023 a Bangladeshi business house submitted a complaint with Lilly Nicholls, High Commissioner for Canada in Bangladesh with documentary evidence against an individual named Jashimuddin Chishty, WhatsApp number +1-952-239-435, who after cheating hundreds and thousands of people fled Bangladesh and landed in Canada, where he reportedly succeeded in getting citizenship skipping legal consequences in Bangladesh.

According to information, Jashimuddin Chishty is the owner of several companies including Invariant Telecom Bangladesh Limited and Dhamaka Shopping. According to Dhaka’s leading English newspaper The Daily Star:

Dhamaka Shopping came to the market with a singular plan: take hold of as much cash as possible from unsuspecting customers by offering them dizzying discounts for deferred delivery and run for safety as soon as a certain amount had accrued.

Which is why, it did not bother getting a trade license or a business account with a bank. It used its sister concern Invariant Telecom’s account to receive Tk 803.5 crore from customers.

The exit was always scheduled for April and it even gave a clue: the validity of its ‘Signature Card’, which provided 20-30 percent discounts, was until April…

In another report, The Daily Star said:

Jashim Uddin Chishty, managing director of controversial e-commerce company Dhamaka Shopping, has misappropriated more than Tk 45.47 crore from the company, according to a probe of the Bangladesh Bank.

The investigation found that Chishty took away Tk 24.63 crore from the company in the name of disbursing loans to other companies, Tk 20 crore in the name of software purchase, and Tk 0.84 crore in advance.

Dhamaka Shopping, an e-commerce business of Invariant Telecom Bangladesh Ltd, a concern of Microtrade Group, is one of the e-commerce firms in Bangladesh that have failed to deliver goods to customers despite receiving advanced payments months ago.

Fraud and passport forgery of Canadian citizen

Notorious fraudster and terrorist Kerry Adler is a Canadian citizen of Polish descent. According to Canadian passport law, e-passports issued by the Canadian authorities are valid for 10 (ten) years. But surprising fact here is, although Kerry Adler obtained his e-passport (passport number HK-919532) on March 23, 2016, which is valid until March 23, 2026, on December 14, 2017 – almost nine months after he had obtained the e-passport, Kerry Adler obtained another passport (passport number HP-169409) on December 14, 2017, which was valid until December 14, 2022. In addition to these passports, Kerry Adler also holds another Canadian passport (passport number GF-039159, which was issued on August 22, 2013 and is valid until August 22, 2023.

Question here is – how an individual is holding three passports at a time? We have already sent email to the Canadian authorities seeking information on this matter.

Kerry Adler obtained a Canadian driving license number A1842-43236-50512, which was issued on May 29, 2020 and was valid until May 12, 2021. His DDI reference number is GR9297462. According to the driving license, his height is 183 cm.

Adler told courts in Ontario that he does not have any house in Canada to live except for the rented house at 20 Sandringham Dr North York, ON M5M 3G3, Toronto, Ontario, Canada while he owns a house at Friday Harbor at 3759 Maple Grove Road Innisfil, ON L9S 3B1, Ontario, Canada.

For his entire life, Kerry Adler has been consistently lying and fooling various individuals, organizations, companies and even governments.

Mischiefs of Kerry Adler & his son Josh Adler

A Twitter handle named ‘Dannyboy’ @DanielMMartin told Kerry Adler stating a scam venture named ConvrtX, which is owned by Kerry Adler and his son Josh Adler have not refunded US$33,000 that it took from Dannyboy. In response to this, a fraud Kerry Adler wrote: “A dispute between two business parties is a civil matter for which there is a court system designated to resolve same.

Participating in defamatory acts is a criminal offense also in the UK [Dannyboy is from the UK]. I suggest you remove any defamatory comments you have made promptly”.

In response, Dannyboy wrote: “Defamatory? Anything I say I have black and white evidence for. This dispute will not be between us and ConvrtX solely. There are many other businesses involved. If you would like to change your approach to this with my wife then your son has her details”.

Dear readers, this is how Kerry Adler and lately his son Josh Adler have been cheating numerous people and instead of refunding their money, they have been putting threats in similar ways. For those who think Kerry Adler is a billionaire – we would like to ask – is this what any billionaire would do with someone they owe just US$33,000?

Kerry Adler’s second wife seeks divorce

According to court documents, Adler Kerry Evan (Kerry Adler)’s second wife Dearing-Adler Edie, a model and movie actor filed a divorce case at Los Angeles Country, California on September 16, 2016.

On March 20, 2019, Dearing-Adler Edie filed a family – marriage dissolution/divorce lawsuit against Adler Kerry Evan with the Los Angeles County Superior Courts, Stanley Mosk Courthouse, which is located in Los Angeles, California.

Another information published in Law Times News, said:

“For the divorce case, Ms. Adler (Dearing-Adler Edie) made multiple attempts to get financial information about Mr. [Kerry] Adler’s financial interests in the corporations. She alleged that he used these corporations to shield his income and assets.

“The California court made orders requiring disclosure, with which Mr. [Kerry] Adler did not comply. It also issued letters rogatory, which sought production from the corporate appellants and from Mr. Adler’s personal assistant. Ms. Adler (Dearing-Adler Edie) filed an application with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to enforce the letters rogatory”.

Kerry Adler faces legal issues

On January 24, 2023, Sterling And Wilson International FZE filed a case against Kerry Adler and others with the High Court of Delhi in New Delhi, where Honorable Ms. Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora passed an order stating: “The present petition has been filed by the Petitioners stating that the Respondents have not complied with the directions given by a Coordinate Bench of this Court in paragraph ’88(c)’ of the judgment dated 22.06.2020 passed in OMP (I) (COMM.) No. 461/2018”.

According to The Times of India report, a 50 MW solar power plant was purchased by Torrent Power Limited from SkyPower East Asia Holdings II Limited, which is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the US.

SkyPower East Asia Holding Limited has its office in Hong Kong at Suite 1604, 9 Queen’s Road, Central, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, People’s Republic of China, Phone +852 2107 3188. This company has an office in the US at CT Corporation System, 111 Eighth Avenue, New York, New York 10011, Phone +1 212 6621 1666. This company is represented by its attorneys namely Shuang Zhao, Esq., Shearman & Sterling LLP, c/o 12th Floor, Gloucester Tower, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong, Phone +852 2978 8000 and Chris K.H. Lin, Esq., Daniel Fertig, Esq., Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, c/o 35th Floor, ICBC Tower, 3 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong, Phone +852 2514 7600.

But according to another document, SkyPower East Asia Holdings is located at 6th floor, Tower 1, Nexteracom Building, Emene, Mauritius. Company registration number C125875.

According to UAE newspaper Khaleej Times, in November 2022, SkyPower signed an agreement with Zimbabwe for establishing a 500 MW solar power plant.

In March 2021, it was reported in the media that Indian company Adani Green was supposed to buy a 50 MW solar project from SkyPower Global.

In September 2015, SkyPower pledged to invest US$4.4 billion in Kenya, although such investment never took place.

In September 2015, Bangladeshi media reported that Kerry Adler, the president and CEO of the Canada-based multinational company, SkyPower Global, which was described as one of the world’s largest and most successful utility-scale solar power producing companies, was planning to invest US$4.3 billion in the solar power sector in Bangladesh.

It has been seven years since SkyPower Global’s CEO Kerry Adler met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Hotel Waldorf Astoria in the United States, however, nothing has transpired since then. Moreover, the 1.50 million home lanterns that Kerry Adler had promised to donate to Bangladesh had never arrived.

In January 2019, it was reported in media that SkyPower did not pay hundreds of millions of dollars for the solar projects it had purchased on credit from Sterling and Wilson.

On March 7, 2016, Canadian newspaper the Globe and Mail in a report said, SkyPower had gone global, with a notice at the top of the report stating: “This article was published more than 6 years ago. Some information may no longer be current”, meaning, they are not taking responsibility of current activities of this fraudulent venture.

While in July 2015, it was reported in the media that SkyPower won its first project in India to build a 150 MW plant in Madhya Pradesh, India, a media report dated November 16, 2022 stated that there was dispute between the MP Power Management Company Limited, a wholly owned company of the Government of Madhya Pradesh and SkyPower, where MP Power Management Company wanted to terminate its purchase agreement with SkyPower. It was also reported in the media that the Indian company had junked its purchased agreement with SkyPower citing in delays of the commissioning of the project.

On October 22, 2021, Los Angeles Business Journal in a sponsored report claimed that CIM, the parent company of SkyPower Global was going to generate 2.7 gigawatts of solar power from its plant located on 20,000-acre Westlands Solar Park, which would be supplying power to roughly 675,000 homes in California.

According to latest information, no such supply of power has taken place until date.

In addition to Kerry Adler, there are few more individuals in SkyPower Global. They are: Suresh Prabhu, Ameya Prabhu, Charles Cohen, Adi Cooper, Barry Reiter, Henry Wolfond, Matthew Coon Come, David Kessie, David Thompson, Jennifer Gandin, Avraham Shemesh, Albert Marigner, Rene Pardo, Warren-Spar Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Frank Lowenstein, Robert W. Foran, Ava Wojcik, Benoit Fortin, Fatemah Din, Jeffrey Graham, Kelly Yin, Haleem Chowdhury, Hando Kang, Zahra Jeraj, Kshitij Kaushik, Giorgio Mauro, Charmain Klawiter, Amit De, Navid Seifkar, Maria Vorobieva, Dr. Oma Khader, Sung Lee and Michael Kasumov.

SkyPower’s “big-boss” Kerry Adler earlier launched a Ponzi venture in Dubai, which had later been bogged-down following publication of series of investigative reports in Blitz.

When Blitz published a report questioning integrity of Kerry Adler, he immediately launched cyber-terror attack targeting the website of the newspaper with the notorious goal of causing optimum damage. In this report, Blitz has divulged how Kerry Adler switched his company to the United Arab Emirates with the ulterior motive of scamming wealthy Arabs and Asians.

Following publication of series of investigative reports exposing notorious fraudulent and terrorist activities of Kerry Adler, he has started spending lavishly in getting Blitz reports removed from Google search by making false copyright claims.

Kerry Adler and his son Josh Adler fled Canada and have been living in Dubai since 2020 fled the UAE city following publication of a series of investigative reports in Blitz.

Khalistan terrorists in Canada

The recent spat between the Indian and Canadian governments over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia in Canada on June 18 has put the activities of Khalistanis in the diaspora under the spotlight. Nijjar, a prominent Khalistani separatist living in Canada, was wanted in India for over a dozen terrorism-related cases. Canada has accused India of involvement in Nijjar’s killing. India has rejected the allegation and accused Canada of sheltering Khalistan extremists and turning a blind eye to their fundraising, anti-India propaganda, training of militants, etc., in support of Khalistani secessionism.

According to FirstPost:

The word Khalistan means “Land of the Khalsa” or “Pure.” The movement, launched around the independence of India, seeks a separate homeland for Sikhs in Punjab. However, as simple as it may sound, the movement is complex.

The Khalistan movement, many states, is a result of widespread dissatisfaction with the economic, social and political conditions for Sikhs in post-independence India. The partition of Punjab between Pakistan and India in 1947 created fear and disaffection in the Sikh community. Then in 1966, the state of Punjab in India was divided again, this time on linguistic lines, as a new Hindi-speaking state of Haryana was carved out of the region. In addition to this, the Green Revolution in the 1960s in India led to resentment among Sikhs due to the inequitable distribution of wealth. Additionally, they were upset when water from the Sutlej River that flowed through Punjab was diverted to the neighboring states of Haryana and Rajasthan…

Since the movement found space in Canada it has grown and flourished in the country. One of the first examples of Khalistani activity on Canadian soil was the bombing of Air India flight 182, the Kanishka on 23 June 1985, killing all 329 people on board. Khalistani terrorists blew up the plane, citing it as revenge against India for the “atrocities during the anti-Sikh riots”.

Since then, Khalistani activities have only increased in Canada. In 2002, Toronto-based Punjabi-language weekly Sanjh Savera greeted Indira’s death anniversary with a cover illustration of her murder and a headline urging readers to ‘Honor the martyrs who killed the sinner’.

Earlier this year too, Canada has seen several anti-India activities. On 4 June, a parade was organized in Brampton, Ontario ahead of the anniversary of Operation Bluestar. The parade saw a float celebrating the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi — a female figure was shown in a blood-stained white saree, with the hands up, as turbaned men pointed guns at her. A poster behind the scene read “Revenge for the attack on Darbar Sahib”.