Criminals shot a finance worker in Muzaffarpur, know how his life was saved...

Criminals shot a finance worker at around 8.30 pm on Friday night near the medical overbridge of Ahiyapur police station area in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. He was returning from Sahebganj to his home in Bochahan’s Chaupar. The criminals riding the bike signaled him to stop, so he accelerated the speed of the bike. The criminals chased him and fired at him, who was hit in the waist. The relatives have admitted him to Maa Janaki Hospital for treatment, where today (Saturday) an operation will be performed to remove the bullet from the waist. On the other hand, after getting the information, Ahiyapur police station chief Arun reached the hospital and inquired about the incident. Told that they are investigating the incident. Action will be taken by registering a case on the statement of the injured.

23-year-old Rohit Kumar, a resident of Chaupar of Bochahan police station area, works in a finance company. The family members told that after being shot near the medical overbridge, he himself reached Garha by riding a bike and got himself treated. After this, somehow after reaching home, informed the family members about the incident. Rohit told that on reaching near the overbridge, two youths riding a bike signaled him to stop. Fearing untoward incident, he increased the speed of the bike, then the youths also started chasing. After going some distance, he felt that something had pricked his waist, but due to fear, he did not stop the bike. He stopped straight after reaching Garha. When I saw there, blood was coming out from the waist. After getting treatment from a doctor there, he went home.