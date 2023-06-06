Criminals wreaking havoc on mangoes in Bihar looted mango loaded pickup by holding driver hostage on the strength of weapons

Araria: On Narpatganj main road NH 27 late Monday night, the case of more than half a dozen armed unidentified criminals riding a Scorpio, assaulting the driver and assistant driver of a common load pickup vehicle and taking them hostage and robbing a common load pickup vehicle has come to light. . After the incident, the criminals freed the victim’s pickup driver and assistant driver from the hostage, after which the victim reached Farbisganj Adarsh ​​police station of Galwar and informed the police officers present in the police station about the loot that took place with them. As soon as the information about the incident was received, Police Station President Aftab Ahmed and Ani Deepak Kumar left for investigation of the incident on the forelane of the incident site with the victim’s pickup driver and assistant driver.

Criminals had come to loot mangoes from Scorpio

Here in the local police station, the victim pickup driver Siraj Sheikh, father Dullu Sheikh Khagra Badi Masjid resident of Brahmapur district Murshadabad Bengal and assistant driver Som Bedia, father Palru Bedia resident of Brahmapur Murshadabad Bengal told in reference to the incident that they were pickup from Brahmapur in Murshadabad district. As Jaynagar was going to Madhubani by loading 125 boxes on the vehicle, as soon as Araria had passed about 30 kilometers ahead of the toll tax, that eight unidentified armed criminals riding on Scorpio started chasing their pickup vehicle WB 57 E 2849 and went about four to five kilometers. After overtaking their pick-up vehicle, stopped them and forced them and the assistant driver down from the pick-up vehicle on the force of arms and beat them up and made them sit hostage in their Scorpio and two criminals were sitting in the Scorpio, the remaining 06 criminals in their general load pick-up vehicle. , 8400 hundred rupees cash, looted a mobile and ran away.

held hostage overnight

The victim pickup driver told that armed unknown criminals kept him hostage in Scorpio overnight and left him near a railway crossing on the forelane in the morning at around 11.30 am on Tuesday and fled. After which he reached Farbisganj police station and informed the police about the incident that happened with him. After getting the information about the incident, the police has started investigation. The victim driver told that the owner of the pickup vehicle is Sujit Sarkar. He told that the vehicle owner had locked the pickup vehicle through the GPS system at 08 am on Tuesday itself. Told that 26 carat mangoes were loaded in the pick-up vehicle, which cost around one and a half lakh rupees.

what does the police chief say

When asked in this context, Aftab Ahmed, Police Station Officer of Adarsh ​​police station Farbisganj, said that as soon as the driver and assistant driver of the victim’s pickup vehicle informed about the incident, the investigation of the case was started. The spot has been inspected by taking both the driver and the assistant driver along, whose video has also been made. The police station chief said that the incident site is not of Farbisganj, but of Narpatganj police station area. Despite this, the police is engaged in the identification and search of the criminals and the investigation of the case.

