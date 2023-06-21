Cristiano Ronaldo created history, became the first player to play 200 international matches, celebrated by scoring the winning goal

Cristiano Ronaldo 200th Match: Portuguese football players Cristiano Ronaldo Has achieved another great achievement. Ronaldo has become the first player to play 200 matches in international football. He achieved this special milestone in the European Championship 2024 qualifying match against Iceland on Tuesday, 20 June. Ronaldo scored the winning goal in this match to give his team a 1-0 victory and celebrated this special record.

Honored by Guinness World Records

Before this match, Cristiano Ronaldo was also honored by Guinness World Records. Ronaldo broke the record of 196 matches of Kuwait’s Badr Al-Mutawa, who played the most international matches this year. Ronaldo also celebrated this double happiness in his natural style after scoring a goal in the 89th minute in this match against Iceland. 38-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his 200 international football matches almost 20 years after his debut. At the same time, 123 international goals have been registered in the name of Ronaldo. Ronaldo also called it an incredible achievement in a statement given to the UEFA website regarding his 200th match.

congratulations @Cristiano https://t.co/jG02BAeb87

— Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 21, 2023



What did Ronaldo say after the win?

After winning his 200th match, Ronaldo said, ‘This is an incredible achievement for me. This is fantastic. Then scored the winning goal, which is more special. We didn’t play very well, but that happens in sports. But we scored and I think we deserved it. I am very happy that I have played 200 matches, but this victory will be very memorable for me.

Ronaldo is far ahead of Messi

Talking about the most matches, Badr Al Mutawa of Kuwait is second after Ronaldo. He has played 196 matches. Messi is 11th in the list with 175 matches, while India’s Sunil Chhetri has played 137 matches. In the case of international goals, after Ronaldo, the name of former Iranian footballer Ali Dei comes. He scored 109 goals in 148 matches. Ronaldo had left this record behind in the FIFA World Cup last year.

