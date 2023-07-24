Crowd gathered to visit Kashi Vishwanath on the third Monday of Sawan, lakhs of devotees attended the court

Varanasi News: In the Gyanvapi case, on the third and first Monday of the month of Sawan, amid tight security arrangements regarding the survey on the order of the court. Kashi Vishwanath There is a crowd of devotees. People are standing in queue to perform Jalabhishek of Lord Bholenath. The echo of slogans of Har Har Mahadev and Bol Bam is heard in the campus. With the Gyanvapi survey, special arrangements have been made due to the huge crowd on Monday.

Amidst ASI’s survey of Gyanvapi, Kashi area DCP Ram Sevak Gautam said that a complete ban has been imposed on any type of two wheeler and four wheeler vehicle. Parking has been arranged there and barricading has also been done, so that any devotee coming to visit Kashi Vishwanath does not face any problem. All the devotees are worshiping well. Complete security arrangements have been made in all the temples.

It is being told that till eight o’clock in the morning, about one and a half lakh devotees attended Baba’s court. Before this, four lakh devotees worshiped Baba Vishwanath till Shayan Aarti on Sunday. People from different parts of the country are reaching Kashi to worship their idol in Sawan.

On the third Monday of Sawan, queues of Shiva devotees started forming from night itself to perform Jalabhishek of Baba. On one side the queues were seen at Chittaranjan Park and on the other side Godaulia Chowk and from gate number four to the front of the square, Shiv devotees were seen queuing up. After Mangala Aarti in the morning, when the doors of the sanctum sanctorum opened for tableau darshan, the devotees standing in the queue started chanting Har Har Mahadev.

Due to the huge crowd of devotees, entry and touch darshan are not allowed in the sanctum sanctorum of Kashi Vishwanath in Sawan. Devotees are being shown tableaux from outside. There, arrangements have been made for Jalabhishek from the vessel placed outside. Devotees are seen very enthusiastic to perform Jalabhishek and Dugdhabhishek of their idol.

In view of the huge crowd, a time limit has been set by the Srikashi Vishwanath Dham and the district administration to take the queued up devotees to the sanctum sanctorum. Efforts are being made to see the devotees within this time limit. No vehicle zone has been declared on the roads leading to Baba’s gate.

After the opening of the doors, the crowd of devotees continued to move forward. Due to Sawan being a Monday, the crowd is continuously increasing. The queue of devotees is not even taking its name. Meanwhile, the administration of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple is on alert due to the rise in the water level of Ganga. The entry of devotees has been closed from Lalitaghat. Entry continues from the remaining three gates as before.

On the third Monday of Sawan, a crowd of devotees has gathered in other pagodas in Kashi as well. People are performing Jalabhishek of Lord Bholenath since morning in other temples including Kedareshwar, Mrityunjay Mahadev Temple, Sarang Nath, Karmadeshwar Mahadev and Vishwanath Temple located in BHU.

Jalabhishek of Baba Vishwanath with the water of 84 ghats and 12 wells

On the third Monday of Sawan, the traders association will anoint Shri Kashi Vishwanath with water from 84 ghats and 12 wells. The merchants of Vishwanath Gali have made arrangements for this under the banner of Vishwanath Gali Vyapaar Sangh. The procession of Jalabhishek will reach Kashi Vishwanath Temple from Chittaranjan Park located in Dashashwamedh via Singh Dwar, Vishwanath Gali. Thousands of businessmen, women and men will participate in the Jalabhishek procession.

