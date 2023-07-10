CRPF jawan shot himself with service revolver in Palamu, Pranjal was a resident of Assam

CRPF Jawan Suicide: The news of CRPF jawan’s suicide is coming from Palamu. It is being told that the CRPF jawan has committed suicide by shooting himself. The name of the deceased CRPF jawan is being told as Pranjal Nath. Also, information has been received that he shot himself with his service rifle. The incident is being reported from the 112 Battalion Headquarters at Chianki. Please tell that the deceased CRPF jawan had returned from a leave of about two months on July 8 itself.

CRPF officials inspected the spot

Let us tell you that the incident took place on Monday at 3 am when jawan Pranjal Nath committed suicide by shooting himself. However, it is not yet known why he did this. Also, there is no information yet about getting any suicide note from the spot. After this incident, CRPF officials have inspected the spot and started investigating the matter. It is being told that 31-year-old CRPF jawan Pranjal is a resident of Assam state and came on duty from leave only on Saturday.

update in progress…