Crude oil close to $ 75 per barrel, petrol and diesel prices stable

New Delhi, 26 June (Hindustan Times). There is a rising trend in the price of crude oil in the international market. The price of Brent crude has increased to $ 75 per barrel and WTI crude has reached close to $ 70 per barrel. However, public sector oil and gas marketing companies have not made any change in the prices of petrol and diesel. According to the website of Indian Oil, on Monday, petrol in Delhi Rs 96.72, diesel Rs 89.62, petrol in Mumbai Rs 106.31, diesel Rs 94.27, petrol in Kolkata Rs 106.03, diesel Rs 92.76, petrol in Chennai Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 per liter. Available at rate.

In the international market, Brent crude is trending at $ 74.08 per barrel with a rise of $ 0.23, or 0.31 percent, in the early trade on the first day of the week. At the same time, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is also trading at $ 69.40 per barrel with an increase of $ 0.22, or 0.32 percent.