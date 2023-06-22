Crude oil close to $ 77 per barrel, petrol and diesel prices stable

New Delhi, 22 June (Hindustan Times). Crude oil prices continue to fluctuate in the international market. The price of Brent crude is around $ 77 per barrel and WTI crude is around $ 73 per barrel. However, public sector oil and gas marketing companies have not made any changes in the prices of petrol and diesel.

According to the website of Indian Oil, petrol remained at Rs 96.72 and diesel at Rs 89.62 per liter in Delhi on Thursday. Whereas, petrol in Mumbai is priced at Rs 106.31 per liter and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. Similarly, in Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre, while in Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre.

In the international market, on the fourth day of the week, Brent crude is trending down by $ 0.16, or 0.21 percent, at $ 76.96 per barrel in early trade. At the same time, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is also trading at $ 72.38 per barrel, down by $ 0.15, or 0.21 percent.