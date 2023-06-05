Crude oil close to $ 77 per barrel, petrol and diesel prices stable

New Delhi, 05 June (Hindustan Times). The upward trend in the price of crude oil is continuing in the international market. The price of Brent crude is around $ 77 per barrel and WTI crude is around $ 73 per barrel. However, public sector oil and gas marketing companies have not made any changes in the prices of petrol and diesel.

According to the website of Indian Oil, petrol remained at Rs 96.72 and diesel at Rs 89.62 per liter in Delhi on Monday. Whereas, petrol in Mumbai is priced at Rs 106.31 per liter and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. Similarly, in Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre, while in Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre.

Brent crude is trending at $ 76.90 per barrel with an increase of $ 0.77, or 1.01 percent, in the early trade on the first day of the week in the international market. At the same time, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is also trading at $ 72.52 per barrel, up by $ 0.78, or 1.09 percent.