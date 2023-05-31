Cruise Drugs Case: Hearing on Sam D’souza’s anticipatory bail petition adjourned till June 6

Cruise Drugs Case: A Mumbai court adjourned till June 6 the hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of ​​Sanville alias Sam D’Souza, accused of allegedly demanding bribe to release Bollywood actor Shah Khan Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drugs case . The Special CBI Court also said that it would consider D’Souza’s request for interim protection from arrest during the next hearing.

Request for time to present arguments

When the matter came up for hearing, Sam D’Souza’s lawyer filed an application and requested for time to present the arguments. After this, the court accepted his request and listed the matter for June 6. Former regional director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede is also an accused in this case. A few days ago, the Bombay High Court refused to grant interim protection from any coercive action like arrest while hearing D’Souza’s plea seeking quashing of the FIR.

Case registered against Sameer Wankhede and four others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed 11 FIRs against Sameer Wankhede and four others for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 25 crore from the Bollywood actor for not implicating actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the Cordelia Cruz drugs case in October 2021. The case was registered on May. D’Souza is accused of helping in this deal.