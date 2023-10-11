Crypto’s trial of the century outlines gross mismanagement

A US court has brought to light the shocking mismanagement that led to the downfall of the once-mighty cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, and its co-founder, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). This trial, nearing its conclusion, has exposed how a simple database flag allowed SBF to funnel billions of customer dollars into a lavish lifestyle, leaving FTX drowning in over $12 billion ($US8 billion) in debt.

FTX, once the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange with a valuation of $47 billion, saw its spectacular decline laid bare as the US Department of Justice detailed how SBF and co-founder Gary Wang defrauded customers of billions of dollars. SBF was arrested in the Bahamas in December after transferring funds to a supposedly more crypto-friendly jurisdiction.

In December, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged SBF with building a “house of cards on a foundation of deception,” as stated by SEC Chair Gary Gensler. Gurbir S. Grewal, Director of Enforcement at the SEC, revealed that FTX operated with a deceptive veneer of legitimacy, touting robust controls and investor protection principles that were, in reality, fraudulent.

While customers were investing billions in FTX’s legitimate cryptocurrency exchange activities, SBF was diverting funds to Alameda Research, a hedge fund owned by Wang and SBF. This fund, posing as an FTX customer, evaded regulatory scrutiny. SBF justified these transfers as investments in real-world opportunities and a buffer against volatile cryptocurrency markets. However, these funds were also fueling his extravagant lifestyle, including the acquisition of more than $1 billion ($US700 million) in assets, luxury apartments, private planes, and participation in elite events.

As Alameda’s withdrawals swelled, Wang devised a workaround by introducing a “allow negative” field in the customer database, bypassing FTX controls meant to prevent over-withdrawals. This tactic allowed Alameda to extract billions from FTX customers, eroding the company’s already shaky foundation.

This scheme persisted for years but unraveled in 2022 when a cryptocurrency market downturn triggered investor withdrawals. FTX resorted to desperate measures to stay afloat. Journalists from CoinSpot discovered an alarming Alameda balance sheet in late 2022, revealing that the fund owed FTX over $12 billion ($US8 billion), unleashing a series of catastrophic events that sent shockwaves through the entire crypto industry.

SBF’s trial has captured media attention as prosecutors present a compelling case against the 31-year-old crypto magnate, who faces a range of fraud-related charges. He may potentially lose his assets and face jail time.

This trial has exposed uncomfortable truths about the cryptocurrency industry. It highlights the risks of bad actors exploiting investor trust and the challenges faced by regulators due to the industry’s complexity and unconventional structures. As regulators globally strive to normalize cryptocurrencies, they are met with the daunting task of regulating an industry that could rival tourism and energy by 2030.

The trial serves as a reminder of the cryptocurrency industry’s history of security breaches, fiduciary lapses, criminal activities, and scams that have cost customers dearly. Authorities are now taking action to address these issues and clean up the industry’s image, which will bear the scars of FTX’s collapse for years to come.