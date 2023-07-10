CSBC Constable Result: Bihar Alcohol Prohibition Constable recruitment result declared, check like this

CSBC Constable Result: The Central Selection Board (Constable Recruitment) has declared the result of preliminary written examination for 689 posts of Prohibition Constable in Bihar Prohibition Products and Registration Department on Monday, July 10. As against two lakh 69 thousand 370 candidates who appeared in the written examination, 3445 candidates have been declared clear. Successful candidates will now appear in the next stage of physical efficiency test. Information related to physical efficiency test will be published separately on the official website of the Board. Candidates own result csbc.bih.nic.in You can download by going to.

3445 candidates were successful

The Chairman of the Central Selection Board said that 3, 65, 215 candidates had applied for the written examination held on May 14, 2023, out of which 2, 69, 370 candidates appeared in the examination. Of these, 207 were disqualified on charges of misconduct. The applications of 13, 276 candidates were rejected due to wrong or incomplete information being marked on the answer sheets. After evaluation of a total of 2,55,887 answer sheets, five times the number of originally available vacancies for different categories have been selected reservation category wise. Means 3445 candidates have been selected for the physical efficiency test for 689 posts.

Check result like this

The official website of the candidate’s council csbc.bih.nic.in Go to

On the home page of the website prohibition dept. There will be a section of Click on it.

Now a new page will open on the screen where you will have to click on the link Results For PET For The Post Of Prohibition Constable, Excise & Registration Dept.

After clicking on the link a PDF will appear on your screen.

Check your result in PDF and take a printout for future use.

pdf of result

Click here to see PDF of Prohibition Constable, Excise & Registration Dept PET Exam Result.

