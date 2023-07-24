CSJMU: BEd and LLB examinations will start from July 28, for the first time the exam will be held in 4 shifts

Kanpur : The examination of B.Ed, M.Ed LLB and BA LLB is starting from 28th July in colleges of 7 districts belonging to Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University. In an effort to regularize the session, the university is conducting the examinations for the first time in 4 shifts. Till now the examinations were conducted in two or three shifts only. These examinations will be through multiple choice mode.

According to the CSJMU administration, in order to regularize the session of Law and Education, it has been decided to make the examination multiple choice and conduct it in four shifts. For the semester examination of B.Ed, M.Ed, BPEd, MPEd, BA LLB and LLB, the university administration has set up 54 examination centers in 7 districts.

Where the exams will be held in the first shift from 8:00 am to 9:30 am, second shift from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm, third shift from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm, fourth shift from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm. The examinations will be held from July 8 to August 7. University’s Controller of Examinations Rakesh Kumar told that to regularize the session, the examination is being conducted in four shifts through multiple choice medium.

CSJMU moving ahead from Agriculture University

Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj Vishwavidyalaya is providing education in Agriculture subject along with general syllabus. The University is going ahead of the Agriculture University even in this course. The demand for agriculture course, which started two years ago, is increasing continuously. 120 seats were earmarked for the Agriculture graduate course conducted in the university campus. But, now the university administration is going to do 180 seats. Its proposal will be placed in the Academic Council. At the same time, the university is also starting agriculture course in post graduation.

Pass in marksheet, failure in marks chart will be investigated

SIT will now investigate the case of pass in mark sheet and fail in mark chart. This decision was taken in the examination committee of the university. Student Santosh Kumar Gaur had passed B.Sc in the year 2011-15. The student applied online for taking the degree of graduation. In the BSC 1st year mark sheet uploaded by the student, he is pass while in the university mark chart he is failed. Vice Chancellor Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak has handed over the investigation of this matter to the SIT.

The meeting of the examination committee at the Center of Academics of CSJMU was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Under the chairmanship of Vinay Kumar Pathak. 11 points were discussed in the meeting. The examination results of about 216 students of a college in Lakhimpur Kheri are pending. The reason, the answer books of these students have not been received by the university. In the meeting, it was decided to pass these students on the basis of average marks. At the same time, fine will be imposed on the college. Registrar Dr. Anil Kumar Yadav, Controller of Examinations Rakesh Kumar, CDC Director Prof. in the meeting. RK Dwivedi, Prof. Vivek Dwivedi, Koota President Prof. All the members including BD Pandey, Dr. Awadhesh Singh were present.

