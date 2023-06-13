CSJMU: Discussion on improving the department in the open forum, the Vice Chancellor learned his experience from the final year students

Kanpur : Vice-Chancellor of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak met the students at the open forum on Tuesday. The Vice-Chancellor interacted with the final year students of the Fine Arts Department of the University to know about the condition of their department and their experiences. Along with the students, along with the Registrar Dr. Anil Kumar Yadav, Prof. Pathak discussed all the subjects related to Fine Arts.

In the Center of Academic Building of the University, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak while talking to the students learned about their experiences from admission to passing out. Students talked openly about their subject experiences, association with the department, discussions with experts, class room teaching, career, future plans.

How senior and junior students together can make the department better

Prof. Pathak also discussed with all the students about the reforms to be done according to their point of view. Interacting with the students, he said that your experiences can make this department better in the coming times. For this, it is necessary that the senior students along with their juniors should work towards making the academic environment better.

In conversation with the students, Prof. Pathak also got information about the new changes coming in the field of Fine Arts. He assured the students that whatever new innovations or latest research are being done in other institutions, we will make them available in our university as well. We will give a platform to new ideas. For this we all have to work together to take our department forward. The university will provide all possible resources to the students, so that they do not feel inferior in the direction of their career.

Yogotsav being celebrated in CSJMU

Under the Yogotsav program being celebrated by CSJMU from 24th May to 21st June, a workshop was organized on the subject of Yoga Science-Spirituality and Possibilities at Deendayal Research Center today. Dr. Ashok Kumar Varshney, National Organization Secretary was present as the main speaker in this program organized under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak.

Ayurvedacharya Dr. Vandana Pathak was present as the chief guest. In the programme, Dr. Ashok Kumar Varshney, connecting Yoga with the integral humanism of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay, said that Yoga is the journey from Vyashti, Samashti, Srishti to Parmeshti. Yoga is a way of living life. On this occasion, the chief guest Ayurvedacharya Dr. Vandana Pathak emphasized on the purity of diet, movement, thoughts and behavior. He told that health can be taken care of by including seasonal fruits in food.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOPLhU33X7I)