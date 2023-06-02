CSJMU is the first university in Uttar Pradesh to get the maximum number of MPT seats, the course is running since 2019

Kanpur. Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University has become the first university in the state to get the maximum number of MPT seats. Now students will be able to get training on 60 seats in Master of Physiotherapy conducted in the University’s School of Health Sciences. Earlier this course was being run in the institute with only 20 seats. On Friday, an official letter has been issued by the Uttar Pradesh government in this regard. In which, after considering the letter of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak, the medical education section has approved the increase of seats from the government level. The course of Master of Physiotherapy is running in CSJMU from the year 2019. In this course, students are trained in many disciplines such as Orthopaedics, Neurology, Cardiology and Sports, due to the high popularity and utility of suitable courses, the trend of students is continuously progressing in these courses.

Training of Master of Physiotherapy on 60 seats

A total of 20 students have been getting admission in the MPT course conducted in the School of Health Sciences on the basis of merit. Other students used to go to do MPT in other states due to not being able to take admission. Director Dr. Digvijay Sharma said that as a result of the untiring efforts of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak, the government has approved increasing the seats of MPT course to 40. This is a very important step in the interest of the students. Many students of the state will be able to get full benefit and training from this. After the Corona period, the demand for trained physiotherapist students has been increasing continuously. Along with this, it is a very employable training course, from which many students have been continuously benefited. Kanpur University is the first such university in the state which will provide Master of Physiotherapy training to the students on 60 seats.

University’s Tanisha won Gold in Khelo India Games

CSJMU’s Tanisha Lamba has won gold medal in the Khelo India University Games 2022-23 being held at SVSP Sports Complex, Greater Noida. Tanisha won the gold medal in boxing (in the 52 to 54 kg category) while displaying her excellent sportsmanship. Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak has extended his best wishes on this achievement of Tanisha. Pursuing her graduation at Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Tanisha had earlier defeated Shivaji Maharaj University, Maharashtra 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the Khelo India University Games. Representing CSJMU, Tanisha defeated Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak by 4-1 in the semi-finals and BPS University, Haryana by 5-0 in the finals to win the gold medal.

Report- Ayush Tiwari