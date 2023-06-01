CSK CEO’s statement came on MS Dhoni’s knee surgery, know when he will return to the field

Former captain of Team India Mahendra Singh Dhoni K’s left knee underwent a successful operation at a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday, which is expected to leave him out for the next year. Indian Premier League The possibility of playing in has become strong. Dhoni, who won the fifth IPL title to Chennai Super Kings, reached Mumbai directly from Ahmedabad after the final on Monday. He consulted renowned sports orthopedic surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is also on the BCCI medical panel.

Dhoni’s operation was done by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala.

Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala has done successful surgeries on many Indian cricketers including Rishabh Pant. CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanath told PTI, ‘MS Dhoni’s knee operation has been successful at Kokilaben Hospital. He is fine and the operation was done in the morning itself. I do not have detailed information. I am yet to get its details. It is learned that Dhoni has been discharged from the hospital and has left for Ranchi.

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and Virat’s wife Anushka are childhood friends, studied in the same school, VIDEO

Dhoni has returned from Mumbai to Ranchi

A source close to the CSK management said on the condition of confidentiality, ‘He has already been discharged from the hospital and has gone to Ranchi. He will rest at home for a few days before starting his rehabilitation. It is expected that he will have full time to get fit before the next IPL. Dhoni played the entire season with a bandage on his left knee. He looked fine while keeping wickets but usually batted at number eight and did not appear in rhythm in running between the wickets.

Dhoni said this on retirement

After the IPL final, Dhoni had said, “Looking at the circumstances, this is the best time for me to retire.” It is very easy for me to say that I am leaving now but it is difficult to come back after working hard for the next nine months and play one more season. He said, ‘If the body supports me, I will play. The way the Chennai fans have showered me with love, it will be my gift to them that I play one more season. The love and passion they have shown, I should also do something for them.